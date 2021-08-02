Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere and Maria are to remain the show as other housemates failed to correctly predict them as wildcards.

Wildcards are the fake housemates of the show who the housemates have to nominate out of the show.

During the wildcard nomination show on Sunday evening, the housemates with the highest nominations were Jaypaul and Liquorose.

Big Brother announced this to the housemates after the nominations were concluded.

However, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, called on the real wildcards to show themselves to the housemates.

At the request, Pere and Maria stood up and every housemate was thrown into surprise.

After the revelation, the rest of the housemates applauded the wildcards for perfectly concealing their identities in the house.

Some of the housemates even went on to congratulate them and share hugs with them for their perfect showmanship.

When asked how he was able to pull it off, Pere confessed that it was very challenging for him.

“It was very challenging. I had to be under the radar,” he said.

According to Pere, he was sure that he wouldn’t be discovered because of his manipulative traits in the house.

Thereafter, Ebuka announced that since the housemates failed to predict correctly, the wildcards are to remain in the house and compete for the grand prize worth N90 million naira.