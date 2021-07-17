Wild Rift patch 2.4 notes: Three new champions, ranked rework, more – Dexerto

Wild Rift patch 2.4 is almost here, and it will introduce plenty of new content, including three new champions, new items, changes to how ranked games work, champion bans, and more.

Wild Rift is on its way to becoming the number one MOBA on mobile, and the developers have been hard at work trying to introduce new features and fine-tune the experience to make it even better than it already is.

Not only will Wild Rift patch 2.4 introduce some exciting new champions and items, but it also includes a rework to the ranked system and a handful of new features, including champion bans. Here’s everything we know so far.

Three new champions: Akshan, Brand, Nunu & Willump

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel





Akshan recently joined the League of Legends roster, and now he’s pirouetting his way into Wild Rift as well.

Read More: Riot defends Aurelion Sol nerfs after League community backlash

Described as a marksman, he fits the mid-lane role perfectly with a good amount of damage, stealth, a grappling hook to close the distance on opponents, and the ability to earn bonus gold and shorten an ally’s respawn timer by avenging their death.

Brand, the Burning Vengeance

Brand is an absolute menace in League of Legends, and now he’ll be creating chaos and scorching opponents in Wild Rift, too.

As a fire mage, he can do everything from Blaze, Sear, and Conflagrate enemies to engulfing them with Piller of Flame and Pyroclasm.

Nunu & Willump

The iconic jungling duo, Nunu & Willump, will also be rolling their way into Wild Rift. Players with an affinity for tanky champions will love seeing them added to the game’s ever-growing roster.

Read More: New League of Legends champion Vex leaked

Their abilities, Consume, Snowball Barrage, Absolute Zero, and of course, Biggest Snowball Ever!, can be devasting in the hands of skilled players. It will be interesting to see how quickly they can master them in the mobile version.

New items: Solari Chargeblade, Crystalline Reflector, Essence Reaver

Wild Rift patch 2.4 adds three new items, two of which have no comparative item in League of Legends; the Solari Chargeblade and the Crystalline Reflector. Here’s a breakdown of what they do, along with the Essence Reaver.

Solari Chargeblade

The Solari Chargeblade is a fantastic item for players who like the idea of dishing out critical strikes. Essentially, it gives players a receive to earn a temporary bonus to their critical strike every time they cast an ability.

Crystalline Reflector

The Crystalline Reflector is a simple but effective item. Not only does it mitigates physical damage, but it also reflects that damage back onto enemies.

Essence Reaver

League of Legends players will already be familiar with the Essence Reaver. But for those who aren’t aware, it has two effects: it increases the damage of your abilities and restores a portion of mana each time you attack.

Ranked rework removes promotion series, adds champion bans



Riot Games Champion bans are finally getting added to Wild Rift in patch 2.4.

The developers also confirmed that the patch would introduce some changes to how the ranked system works. First of all, the promotion series will be removed, and ranked games will now have three bans per team.

Additionally, players will need to own six extra champions to play ranked, and a free-to-play champion rotation has been added.

That’s everything we know about the patch so far. We’ll update this article with the full list of patch notes once they’re available.