Wild Rift patch 2.4 introduces new champion Akshan, ranked “pick and bans,” and the Sentinels of Light event – Sportskeeda

Wild Rift patch 2.4 will be a big one as it will begin the Sentinels of Light event on the mobile version of League of Legends.
The latest mid-lane AD assassin, Akshan, will make his way into the game, and with him, Riot Games will look to introduce the pick-and-ban phase for ranked matchmaking, a new Wild Pass, and a plethora of champion updates.
Patch 2.4 brings 19 new or reworked in-game items, Ranked Season 3, champion bans, a brand new Wild Pass, automatic highlights, gold and system adjustments, matchmaking improvements… and of course, the Rogue Sentinel himself, Akshan.
Fans seeking a detailed description of Wild Rift patch 2.4 can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Wild Rift patch 2.4 official notes
New Wild Rift champion
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel
In-app patch notes
Gamers can now access Wild Rift’s patch notes through a button in the game. They must head to the top left of the home screen to access all the recent patch notes on the Wild Rift website.
Language support
Added in-game text localization support for Simplified Chinese (Malaysia).