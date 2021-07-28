Wild Rift patch 2.4 introduces new champion Akshan, ranked “pick and bans,” and the Sentinels of Light event – Sportskeeda

Wild Rift patch 2.4 will be a big one as it will begin the Sentinels of Light event on the mobile version of League of Legends.

The latest mid-lane AD assassin, Akshan, will make his way into the game, and with him, Riot Games will look to introduce the pick-and-ban phase for ranked matchmaking, a new Wild Pass, and a plethora of champion updates.

Patch 2.4 brings 19 new or reworked in-game items, Ranked Season 3, champion bans, a brand new Wild Pass, automatic highlights, gold and system adjustments, matchmaking improvements… and of course, the Rogue Sentinel himself, Akshan. ➡️ Details here: https://t.co/NnqwrKYTIg pic.twitter.com/Cb54lAlnx3 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 28, 2021

Fans seeking a detailed description of Wild Rift patch 2.4 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wild Rift patch 2.4 official notes

New Wild Rift champion

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel