wike’s-son-graduates-from-uk-university

A son of Rivers governor Nyesom Wike has completed his tertiary education in the United Kingdom.

He graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Law from the University of Exeter.

The ceremony for the Streatham Summer 2022 graduates will be held from Monday, July 11 to 15, bioreports gathered.

On Sunday, a photo of Wike and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in London circulated on social media.

They include Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

It raised speculation of a meeting of the PDP stalwarts with former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

The Wazirin Adamawa is the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Atiku picked Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 election.

The development irked Wike – first runner-up at the Abuja primary – as well as governors loyal to his presidential ambition.