wike-returns-to-port-harcourt-after-vacation

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has on Saturday, returned to Nigeria after days outside the country on vacation in Turkey.

The Rivers Governor arrived Port Harcourt in the company of his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Both Governors were warmly received at the airport by their aides and political supporters.

While away on vacation, there were insinuations that his non-emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 flagbearer and then again, running mate to Atiku Abubakar might have pitched the Rivers State Governor against the party leadership.

While Wike himself is yet to speak publicly about his feelings, there have been submissions that he was unfairly treated by the PDP leadership.

Most vocal has been Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

As part of his submissions, Ortom charged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party to meet with the Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike over his grievances.

Ortom advised that calling the presidential aspirant on phone to resolve the issue in the party would not be resourceful.

He further stated that when others left PDP, Wike remained and also brought him back to the party when he was treated unjustly.

According to Ortom, the leadership of PDP has treated Wike badly and they need to meet with him to appeal to him.

Ortom stated this while speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday morning.