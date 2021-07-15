‘Wike, Ngige, Obiano’ll pay for their satanic role if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu’ – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has listed those that would be made to pay for their “satanic role” in the rearrest of its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB said Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano; and Igbo businessman, Emeka Offor, would be made to pay for their satanic role in Kanu’s crisis.

How Ngige, Wike, Obiano, Emeka Offor betrayed Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, said the group would hold those named above accountable if anything happens to Kanu.

In a statement, Powerful alleged that Offor claimed he was ready to spend N250 million to counter Radio Biafra.

Powerful urged those close to imminent Igbo leaders to compel them to push for Kanu’s release.

According to Powerful: “We also uncovered how Emeka Offor told some people that he was ready to provide N250 million to open another Radio Biafra to counter our leader’s broadcasts on the official Radio Biafra.

“Should anything happen to our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the fate of Judas will be more honourable than what will befall these traitors.

“Anybody close to these saboteurs should advise them to quickly go for the release of our leader the way they trapped him into the net of the wicked Nigeria Government.

“We want to place it on record that these traitors – Nyesom Wike, Obiano, Emeka Offor, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige and their collaborators are to be held accountable to whatever happens to Nnamdi Kanu. They shall surely pay for their satanic role in the abduction and rendition of our leader.”

IPOB had earlier opened up on how those named above allegedly conspired and betrayed Kanu.

The separatist group had claimed that those people betrayed Kanu due to their selfish interests.