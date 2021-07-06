Home NEWS Wike Lays Foundation For Convocation Arena In UNIPORT
NEWSNews Africa

Wike Lays Foundation For Convocation Arena In UNIPORT

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
wike-lays-foundation-for-convocation-arena-in-uniport

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has fulfilled one of his promises to the University of Port Harcourt with the foundation laying ceremony of a convocation arena in the Institution.

The current convocation building can only accommodate 2,000 people but the proposed arena will sit 9,200 when completed in the next 15 months.

Having commissioned the students union secretariat on Monday, and also playing a major part in the establishment of faculty of law while he was a Minister of State for Education, Governor Wike believes giving back to his alma mater will make the institution one of the best to be reckoned with.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria student sentenced to 8 years in prison...

England vs Denmark: Southgate told to start Saka...

Cristiano Ronaldo is difficult to manage – Former...

TB Joshua’s kinsmen to virtually participate in funeral...

Magistrate courts should be allowed to handle criminal...

Fire razes plaza in Delta, destroy goods worth...

How Angry Parents of Kidnapped Students of Kaduna...

Membership Registration: APC extends exercise in four states...

Activists, Yesufu, Adeyanju Lead Protest At National Assembly...

Just In: State Police Bill scales 2nd reading...

Leave a Reply