Wike has never tampered with LG funds – Chief of Staff, Woke

The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Emeka Woke says the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike has continued to deepen democratic governance in the state through his non-interference with funds of the local government councils.

Woke made the claims on Friday at the Emohua secretariat.

The Chief of staff said the local council authorities in the state have continued to enjoy the liberty of utilizing their funds for the development of their people.

According to him, the Governor “has shown leadership. The governor is not a governor that is interested in the allocation or the money that is accruing to Local Government councils. I’m speaking here and I want to be challenged. Let one council chairman out of 23 say we went to JAAC (Joint Account Allocation Committee) and at the end of JAAC meeting, we were asked for money.

“For the past seven years, we have not asked council chairmen to contribute anything. And so they have the liberty to use their funds, and take the initiative with our guidance. Of course, we have the Ministry of Local Government that directs and guide them and that is why we are celebrating democracy today.”

Commending the Emohua council boss, Llyod, Woke said “What we are seeing today is an eloquent testimony of a right choice, a good decision and then leadership.”

“There has been a government in this state since 1967, I stand to be challenged, mention one administration that has favoured Emohua council than the administration of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in terms of empowerment, appointment and project execution.”