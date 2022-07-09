Home POLITICS Wike, APC Governors in secret meeting
Three Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, held a close doors meeting with their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt yesterday.

In the meeting were Governor Babaji Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. A top government official in the state, who spoke to The Guardian on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the meeting with Wike in his private residence in the metropolis but the reason behind the meeting was unknown at the time of filling the story.

Meanwhile, Wike will today (Saturday), swear-in five Commissioners-Designate at the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, the commissioners include Deinma Iyalla; Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom; Boma Iyaye; Chris Green and Burabe Anea-Bari Donald.

The Governor had in May, dissolved his State Executive Council and sworn-in the Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke and few others. another development, Wike has sued for peace in the country to enhance stability and growth. 

He gave the advice in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, congratulating Muslims on the Eid-el-kabir celebration.


 


He urged Muslims to always emulate the life style of Prophet Mohammed, stressing that Prophet Mohammed symbolised peace and tolerance.

