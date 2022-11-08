Home SPORTS Wifried Zaha insists he’s focused on doing well for Crystal Palace amid transfer speculation (Video)
Wifried Zaha insists he's focused on doing well for Crystal Palace amid transfer speculation (Video)

Wifried Zaha insists he’s focused on doing well for Crystal Palace amid transfer speculation (Video)

There’s plenty of speculation going around when it comes to Wilfried Zaha and his future. The 29-year-old will be out of contract with Crystal Palace at the end of this season and having wanted to leave in the past, it’s believed he will not be at Selhurst Park in 2src23/24.

However, Zaha insists that at the moment, he is fully focused on doing well for Patrick Vieira’s team.

🗣️ “I’m a Crystal Palace player and the only thing I’m focused on is doing well for the club.”

Wilfried Zaha says he’s devoted to his club despite transfer links. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/oxAbue8WFx

— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2src22

