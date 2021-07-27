wife-reacts-after-argentine-star-changes-phone’s-wallpaper-of-his-kids-to-picture-of-him-and-messi

Lionel Messi who is arguably the best player in the world remains an idol to quite a number of football lovers across the world

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner inspired Argentina to winning this years’ Copa America after coming out victorious in Brazil

Marcos Acuna’s wife has reacted after the defender changed the background picture of his phone from his kids to that of him and Messi

Lionel Messi remains an idol to millions of fans across the globe including footballers as well as teammates at club and country.

Defender Marcos Acuna went ahead to change the background picture of his mobile phone to a snap of himself and Lionel Messi celebrating their Copa America title.

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 earlier this month to win the elusive title as Messi claimed his first-ever international trophy with La Alibeceleste, Indian Express reports.

Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate Copa America glory.

Photo: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Maria Julia, the wife of Acuna, raised an eyebrow following her husband’s move to change the background image of his mobile phone from their kids to a snap of the player and Messi.

Tribuna are reporting that 29-year-old Sevilla star even deleted the photo of his kids then placed an image of him Lionel Messi celebrating.

She said:

“He took off (a picture of) his kids (from his phone background) and put this photo, it’s wrong but not that wrong.”

Barcelona desperate to seal Messi contract

Meanwhile, Barcelona are billed to host Juventus in an exhibition clash next month and now the Catalan giants are making efforts to seal and announce Lionel Messi’s contract.

The Spanish club are working tirelessly to get the deal done in time for the encounter so that the Argentine can once again play against fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona who are cash strapped are trying to sell fringe players and will now do everything to complete Messi’s contract extension by the first week in August.

Since his £500,000-a-week contract expired on June 30, Messi has been a free agent amid interests in Premier League club Manchester City and French Ligue 1 side PSG.

Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to return to Spain on August 2 for pre-season activities.

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that Samuel Eto’o played alongside Lionel Messi at Spanish club Barcelona between 2004 and 2009 and the Cameroonian has hit back at a reporter over a question, GiveMeSport reports.

Eto’o has always praised Messi for his brilliance going further to brand the Argentinian as the best player in the world ever.

But he was offended when a journalist asked him a question about the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in a recent interview.

