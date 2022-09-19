Wife of U.S. naval officer sentenced in Japan for deadly crash pleads for government’s help

Cosmopolitan

King Charles Plans to Cut Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice as Official Stand-InsKing Charles is reportedly planing to cut Prince Harry, as well as Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, as official stand-ins should he be indisposed.

7h ago

Esquire

Donald Trump and Barack Obama Are Among the Former Presidents Invited to Queen Elizabeth’s MemorialWhile President Biden attends the Queen’s state funeral, former presidents Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Carter have been invited to Washington to memorialize the monarch.

4h ago

Ad•Aporia | Search Ads

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*AdHair Transplant Price in Turkey Might Surprise YouYou deserve The Better Hair Transplantation and it Might be Cheaper Than You Think

The Daily Beast

Buckingham Palace Insists Harry and Meghan’s Second Row Funeral Seats Were No SnubDominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.There was “no snub” aimed at Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and he was seated in the second row because of his age, a source at Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast Monday evening.The source sought to quell speculation that Harry and wife Meghan Markle had been seated in the second row as a snub following their es

3h ago

Cosmopolitan

Harry Was “Devastated” the Queen’s Initials Were Removed from His Military Uniform for Her Final VigilPrince Harry was reportedly devastated that the Queen’s initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform for her final vigil.

1d ago

INSIDER

Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on planes chartered by DeSantis received a brochure that falsely promised cash, job placement and more, lawyers sayMid-air, the migrants learned they were bound for Martha’s Vineyard rather than Boston and those who had “induced” them to travel under “these false pretenses disappeared, lawyers representing some of them say.

2h ago

Ad•SoGoodly

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*AdAlways Put A Crayon In Your Wallet When TravelingI was all set for my trip, or so I thought. That’s when my friend told me to place a crayon in my wallet when traveling. The reason is quite clever.

Elle

Why Prince George Was in a Navy Suit While Kate Middleton and Others Were in Black at Queen’s State FuneralPrince George, 9, stood out for wearing a navy blue suit as opposed to black like the other mourners at the Queen’s state funeral. Did he break any rules? Here’s the protocol.

5h ago

People

Why the Lord Chamberlain Broke His Wand of Office on Queen Elizabeth’s CoffinThe tradition of breaking the wand of office signifies the end of the Lord Chamberlain’s service to the Queen

4h ago

People

Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen’s FuneralMeghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and members of the royal family

6h ago

Ad•Livestly

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*Ad21 Non-Shedding Dog Breeds That Make the Best PetsThese breeds make the best pets…

Cosmopolitan

Harry and William’s Recent Joint Appearances Have Reportedly Taken a *Lot* of EffortAccording to a source close to Prince Harry and Prince William, the brothers’ recent joint appearances in public have taken effort to pull off.

1d ago

People

Princess Charlotte Tells Older Brother Prince George to Bow During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral”You need to bow,” Princess Charlotte appeared to tell Prince George as they waited for Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to pass by

5h ago

The Wrap

Piers Morgan Says Harry and Meghan ‘Made the Queen’s Life So Difficult the Last 2 Years of Her Life’ (Video)“And at a time when she should’ve just had peace — peace just to be with her family,” Sharon Osbourne added during Fox News’ funeral telecast.

4h ago

Ad•Vitaminews

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*AdMix Vaseline And Toothpaste And Watch What Happens40+ Vaseline Tricks We Never Knew

Glamour

Watch Princess Charlotte Instruct Prince George on Proper Royal ProtocolShe may be third in line for the throne, but Charlotte comes in first for royal rule following.

3h ago

INSIDER

Meghan Markle was photographed crying at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeralMeghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

3h ago

INSIDER

Photos show the Queen’s coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s ChapelThe Queen will then be laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel and Prince Philip will be moved from the Royal Vault to join her.

2h ago

Ad•Housinglover

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*Ad12 Foods You Can Eat a Lot of Without Getting FatList Of Healthy Foods You Can Eat Without Gaining Any Weight

INSIDER

Lawyers representing migrants dumped on Martha’s Vineyard want Florida Gov. DeSantis criminally investigated over the ‘stunt’The dozens of migrants were dumped on Martha’s Vineyard in a “shameful political stunt” orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the attorneys said.

4h ago

Town & Country

Lady Gabriella Windsor Reportedly Fainted as the Queen’s Coffin Arrived at Westminster HallLady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, just announced her engagement to Thomas Kingston.

6h ago

InStyle

Eva Longoria Paired the Tiniest Swimsuit Bottoms With a Matching Crop Top2022’s version of the tankini.

5h ago

Ad•University of South Australia

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*AdMissed our International Virtual Fair?You can still access recorded sessions and chat with Student Ambassadors. Discover whether studying at UniSA is the right choice for you.

People

Why There’s an Empty Seat in Front of King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Committal ServiceKing Charles sat in the spot previously used by his mother at the Queen’s committal service at St. George’s Chapel

4h ago

INSIDER

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, walked in the funeral procession behind the Queen’s coffinThe Queen’s great-grandchildren joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

10h ago

Town & Country

Princess Eugenie Stood in Solidarity With Her Sister, Princess Beatrice at the Queen’s FuneralThe sisters stood side by side to bid farewell to their grandmother, the late monarch.

8h ago

–