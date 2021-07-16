wife-of-super-eagles-legend-speaks-after-husband-leaves-home-in-convoy-of-7-cars-for-obi-cubana’s-mother’s-burial

Emmanuel Emenike has arrived Oba in Anambra state for the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana’s late mother

The wife of the former Nigerian international has hailed the star when she branded him as ‘Odogwu’ which translates to ‘leader’

The entire Nigerian social media space is currently buzzing over the ceremony where over 340 cows have been donated according to reports

Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike is among a number of celebrities and dignitaries who have stormed Oba in Anambra state for the burial of Obi Cubana’s late mother.

The beautiful wife of the former Super Eagles striker Iheoma Nnadi has hailed her hubby as she branded him as “Odogwu” on Instagram following his arrival at the party.

Odogwu is an Igbo name for boys, meaning victor or leader; and following his exploits and philanthropy, Emenike’s wife sees him as one.

Emmanuel Emenike arrives Anambra in style for Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

Photo: Dave Winter

Source: Getty Images

Despite retiring from international football in 2015, the 33-year-old forward recently fulfilled his promise to the people of his home town in Imo state.

He has given back to society in a big way as the former Super Eagles striker recently completed a world class hospital in his hometown as seen on Instagram.

The two-storey building is located along the highway in Owerri, which can be accessible to people to have quality health services.

Only recently, the former Fenerbahce of Turkey forward also opened multi-million Naira medical consultants hospital in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He has also been a close pal of Obi Cubana and has now arrived in Oba to support the socialite in the burial of his late mother.

Emenike who lives in Owerri, which is about an hour away, left his home in a convoy of no fewer than seven luxury cars. He personally shared a clip which his wife added the comment “Odogwu you bad.”

346 cows in for burial of Obi Cubana’s mother

Meanwhile, Nightlife businessman Obi Cubana has got Nigerians talking over the love that his close ones are showing to him for the burial ceremony of his mother.

It was earlier reported that Obi got 46 cows from his former employee Cubana Chiefpriest and 10 cows from young billionaire Jowi Zaza.

According to DJ BigN who is present at Obi’s hometown, the businessman has now received 346 cows, 72 goats, 20 rams for his mother’s burial.

Celebrities arrive Oba for Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial

. earlier reported that Nigerian celebrities are showing love to nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana over his mother’s burial ceremony in his hometown.

Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo were seen at Obi’s village. Singer Orezi was also spotted in a photo with the businessman.

Billionaire E-Money and his beautiful wife also honoured Obi with their presence in Anambra. Singer Kcee was also spotted.

