wife-of-samajwadi-party-patron-mulayam-singh-yadav-sadhna-yadav-passes-away

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam
Singh Yadav
’s wife
Sadhna Gupta
passed away on Saturday at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after a prolonged illness.
She was hospitalised after she complained of some health issues. However, when her health deteriorated, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक आदरणीय नेता जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना यादव जी की मृत्यु , अत्यंत दुःखद।भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।
Sadhna Gupta was
Mulayam
Singh Yadav’s second wife and was 20 years younger than him.
Prateek Yadav
is her son, while Bharatiya Janata Party leader
Aparna Yadav
is her daughter-in-law.