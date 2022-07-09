Home WORLD NEWS Wife of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav Sadhna Yadav passes away
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Wife of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav Sadhna Yadav passes away

by News
0 views
wife-of-samajwadi-party-patron-mulayam-singh-yadav-sadhna-yadav-passes-away

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam

Singh Yadav

’s wife

Sadhna Gupta

passed away on Saturday at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after a prolonged illness.

She was hospitalised after she complained of some health issues. However, when her health deteriorated, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक आदरणीय नेता जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना यादव जी की मृत्यु , अत्यंत दुःखद।भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।

— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) 1657361753000

Sadhna Gupta was

Mulayam

Singh Yadav’s second wife and was 20 years younger than him.

Prateek Yadav

is her son, while Bharatiya Janata Party leader

Aparna Yadav

is her daughter-in-law.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

People conspiring to damage country finding place in...

Maharashtra: We have 164 MLAs while the opposition...

The case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah and Egypt’s...

How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

Sri Lanka protesters storm President’s House, demand resignation

Senegal’s female gladiators

‘Like time had stopped’: Japan grapples with Shinzo...

Ukraine-Russia live news: UK says Moscow planning more...

Northeast Diary: Did Manipur rail project miss the...

India records 18,840 new Covid cases, 43 deaths;...

Leave a Reply