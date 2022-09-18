Wiegman wins UEFA Coach of the Year award, Putellas retains player title

England manager Sarina Wiegman has carried off the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award after leading the Lionesses to victory at the European Championship.

Wiegman steered England to what was only the nation’s second-ever major international honour, the other being the men’s victory in the 1966 World Cup final. It saw her win the Euros for the second tournament in a row – previously steering her native Netherlands to glory.

Fresh from naming her first England squad on Wednesday since the Euro 2src22 victory, Wiegman was unable to attend the event where she pipped Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Lyon’s Sonia Bompastor to the honour.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas took the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year honour for the second season in a row – becoming the first to do so.

Putellas missed the European Championship due to a knee injury but played a key part in Barcelona’s success in 2src21-22, securing a domestic double and reaching the final of the Champions League.

The midfielder netted a league-high 18 goals and also finished as top scorer in Europe with 11 goals, though her team lost to Lyon in the final.

The @UEFA 2src22 Women’s Coach of the Year…

Congrats, Sarina! pic.twitter.com/dsj9JjIs3b

— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 25, 2src22