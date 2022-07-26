widening-bsf-jurisdiction-helped-‘curb-dugs-smuggling’-in-punjab,-pakistan-drones-seized:-mos-rai

NEW DELHI: Stating that the increased territorial jurisdiction of

BSF

from 15 kms to 50 kms inside the international border in Punjab, has brought it success in curbing the smuggling of drugs and other contraband items, the home ministry told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said the force had made big seizures since the area of responsibility of its Punjab frontier became wider.

Replying to a question by MP Preneet Kaur, MoS (home) Nityanand

Rai

said that the BSF, between October 11, 2021, the date of the notification increasing its territorial jurisdiction, and July 15, 2022, had recovered or seized six Pakistani drones carrying drugs and weapons along the international border in Punjab, apart from 4.75 kg of

RDX

, 314 kg of heroin, 48 weapons, 1.5 kg of opium, 553 bullets, 92 magazines, 6 detonators, 12 Cordex and Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency.

Though many of the affected states – particularly West Bengal and Punjab – had objected to the increase in the territorial jurisdiction of BSF last year and termed it as “anti-federal”, Rai on Tuesday said the aim was to simply empower the BSF to discharge its border guarding duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like drones,

UAVs

etc, generally having long range, by the anti-national forces for surveillance and smuggling of arms, narcotics and currency notes.

