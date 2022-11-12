Why you wake up at 3am and what it means for your health

Do you often wake up at odd hours of the night? Or perhaps you struggle to doze off before midnight? It could be a sign that one of your major organs is out of whack.

According to Chinese medicine, our organs are each highly active at different times of the day. You could say they run on a 24hr clock.

Nutritionist Karen Newby explains why – “If they were all majorly detoxing at the same time, that would require a lot of the body’s energy in one go.”

Although this theory isn’t based on a controlled study, Karen adds, “To give an example, the liver is highly active while we sleep, flushing out the previous day’s toxins and waste products ready for a morning bowel movement, so disturbed sleep when this is taking place could suggest that your liver needs some TLC.”

Nutritionist Karen Newby explains how our sleep disruptions tell us a lot about our health

(Image: Emma Croman)

Here, Karen reveals which health niggles your late night, nocturnal and early morning sleep disruptions could be pinpointing – and what you should eat to redress the balance…

9pm-11pm – your adrenals These little glands, which sit on top of the kidneys, are in charge of producing our stress hormones – cortisol, adrenaline and noradrenaline – so they’re often very busy. If you’re feeling wired at this time it’s likely that your cortisol production is too high. It should actually be at its lowest during these hours to bring on restful sleep.

Replenish your adrenals with: Protein-rich foods (eggs, lean meat, pulses, tofu, nuts and seeds) along with vitamin C (citrus fruits, parsley, peppers, green leafy vegetables) and B vitamins, especially B5 (fish, avocados, eggs, lean chicken, beef, sunflower seeds, mushrooms and lentils).

Feelings of stress can affect how much sleep we do or don’t get

11pm-1am – your gallbladder It’s in charge of emulsifying fats and ridding cholesterol from the body.

Replenish your gallbladder with: Fibre-rich foods. This will help the gallbladder contract and release bile to break down fats. It will also help rid the body of excess cholesterol. Fibre-rich foods include vegetables, pulses and fruits. Avoid more refined food, such as bran flakes.

1am-3am – your liver Our immune system is heightened during the early hours as the liver detoxifies our blood.

Water with a slice of lemon can help wake up the liver

(Image: GETTY)

Replenish your liver with: Brightly coloured fruits and vegetables including brassicas, which help with detoxification – broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, sprouts and kale. Bitter foods help to wake up the liver – so drink a glass of hot water with a slice of lemon in the morning.

3am-5am – your lungs In Chinese medicine, the lungs are associated with immune function and grief. An imbalance can cause you to wheeze and cough at this time of the night.

Replenish your lungs with: Plenty of vitamin D (from natural sunshine or a D3 supplement) to ease respiratory distress. Antioxidants in dark fruits such as plums, pomegranates and blueberries are also good, while beta carotene, which converts to vitamin A, will aid the wet linings of the lungs – try carrots, squash and green leafy vegetables.

Eating leafy greens like kale can help replenish the lungs

(Image: GETTY)

5am-7am – your large intestine It’s normal to wake up needing a bowel movement, but if you wake and don’t need one then constipation and dehydration might be an issue.

Replenish your large intestine with: Plants! Aim for 30+ unique plants per week – these can include fruit, vegetables, pulses, seeds, herbs and spices.

Eating a healthy and well balanced diet can help keep our large intestine happy

Top tips Have protein-rich foods for your evening meal, such as bone broth based Asian soups like ramens. It boosts an amino acid called glycine, which calms the fight or flight side of our nervous system. Avoid eating too late as the heat from digestion can keep us awake. Avoid too much alcohol before bedtime. As a liquid sugar it causes a sugar dip during the night, stimulating the release of the stress hormone cortisol, which wakes us up. Also, as alcohol shunts us straight into a very deep sleep, if we do wake, we suddenly feel very alert. Steer clear of high tyramine foods in the evening, such as bacon, cured meats, fermented foods and red wine, which can stimulate your adrenaline. Try alternate nostril breathing – breath work gets us out of fight or flight mode and into rest and digest mode. Up your magnesium intake – it’s nature’s tranquilliser and is why Epsom salts in a bath will make you feel sleepy and help keep you asleep. Find out more about Karen’s work, including the retreats she runs, at karennewby.com

READ NEXT:

The 4 exercises to do on your period – and the 1 to always avoid

Health benefits of getting more sleep as the clocks go back including glowy skin

Hidden risks of budget plastic surgery overseas from death to botched procedures

‘My boyfriend FaceTuned my wrinkles and funded my botox – it just made me feel ugly’

Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–