‘Why would you extend your contract?’ – Sherwood doesn’t see a reason for Kane and Son to pen new Spurs deal

Tim Sherwood has questioned whether Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min would commit their future to the club if Antonio Conte doesn’t do the same.



Spurs currently sit third in the Premier League and take on Newcastle United later today. While Conte’s side currently sit in the top four, there have been some frustrations around the club lately.

They were well beaten by Man United in midweek and they have often struggled against the fellow big six this season.

Former Spurs manager Sherwood has questioned whether the likes of Kane and Son would currently commit their future to the club.

The rumours surrounding Conte’s future have continued to swirl, although the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Sherwood told Soccer Saturday: “Let’s face it, he (Conte) only has until the end of the season. I mean he’s not signed a new contract.

“You are asking Harry Kane and Son to extend their contracts, why would you extend your contract?

“If you believe in this manager, if your manager is going to be there until the end of the season. You have to make a decision on him, soon.

“There is speculation of him going back to Italy. He is lauded in Italy for the style of how he wants to play. This year he has to win, if he doesn’t win this year, then he will leave.”

Conte has been linked with several high-profile jobs since he took over at Spurs in November last year.

If the Italian manager is reluctant to commit his long-term future to the club, it could send a ripple effect down to the likes of Kane and Son.

Kane’s future is currently being discussed as his current deal with Spurs runs until the summer of 2src24.

The England captain has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Earlier in the month Kane responded to the rumours linking him with a move to the Bundesliga.

He explained: “I’m focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best. For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham.”

Spurs will soon have to make a call on his future along with fellow forward Son. The South Korean’s deal at Spurs runs until the summer of 2src25.

