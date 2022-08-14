‘why-wike-ignored-tambuwal,-invited-wamako-to-launch-rivers-projects’

A group under the aegis of Arewa Paradigm Shift (APS) has explained why PDP Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, ignored his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, inviting one of the APC founding father, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako, to inaugurate projects in the state.

The group’s Director of Mobilization, Alhaji Adamu Musa- Illela, explained that “Wike knows that Wamakko, being a stalwart of Northwest APC is a comparatively more influential political figure in the North.”

In a move that took pundits by surprise, Wike chose Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, snubbing Tambuwal who is a fellow party member and long-term associate, prior to the PDP presidential primary.

“Governor Wike sent a formal letter of invitation to this godfather of Sokoto politics because the Rivers helmsman knows those who matter the most, politically in the North today. Wamako is one of the tacticians that helped Buhari win the Northwest in 2015 and 2019,” Musa- Illela said.

Musa- Illela noted that Wike has also declared that his performance in office was a reflection of personal capacity and passion to deliver enduring development to Rivers state people rather than affiliation to party.

He stated noted that to be politically relevant in the Northwest today, “political heavyweights like Wamako are necessary alliance partners for victory”.

