Why We Suspended 2021 Durbar Festival – Kwara Govt

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has explained why the 2021 durbar celebration was cancelled in the state.

According to the state governor, the celebration was not cancelled due to security concerns.

He made the clarification while hosting the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulugambari at the traditional Sallah homage.

Durbar is an important horse annual cultural festival in northern Nigeria, held a day after Sallah.

Indigenes and residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital had prepared for this year’s durbar only for the government to announce its cancellation.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq with the Emir Of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari during the traditional Sallah Homage At Government House, Ilorin on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

While hosting the Emir, Governor Abdulrazaq said his government had to comply after a security report which did not favour hosting of the event.

Kwara State Government had earlier on Tuesday announced the suspension of the annual Durbar earlier scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, 2021, on security grounds.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Rabiat Mopelola Abdulrahman the followed a police intelligence report which indicated that some forces plan to use the boisterous nature of the cultural event to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state, thereby complicating national security challenges.