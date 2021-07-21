A Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, has revealed why he spent so much to make his mother’s burial the most talked about recent event in the country.

Cubana, while speaking with BBC Pidgin, said they had planned to organize a world best carnival for the mother when she clocks 80 years.

According to him, since the mother could not live to celebrate the 80 years birthday, he and his siblings decided to make her burial the talk of the town.

“My mother’s burial happened like that because we promised her that we would organize the best carnival in the world for her when she clocks 80.

“But unfortunately, she died before the age of 80 years, so we decided to invest all the plans and energy reserved for the 80th birthday on her burial.

“My father died 15 years ago so my mother played the role of father and mother. She prayed for us always”, he said.

