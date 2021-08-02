… Explains why Taraba South held Congress on Monday

… As Party Chairman declares intention to run for Second Term

By Femi Bolaji

The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, has said the late arrival of the 7-man ward Congress committee to the state stalled the exercise last Saturday.

The state chairman of APC, Ibrahim El-Sudi, in a chat with bioreports, disclosed that Taraba Central and North conducted their ward congresses on Sunday, while that of Taraba South was conducted on Monday.

He also said there was no disagreement among stakeholders of the party over what mode they would adopt to elect officials into various positions at the ward level.

According to him, “our party’s congresses were slated for July 31 across the federation, however, in Taraba state, we could not hold our congress on the date because the 7-man ward Congress committee sent to Taraba did not arrive on the 30th.

“They arrived here on the date of the Congress and proceeded to pay courtesy calls on various security agencies in the state.

“They also briefed members of the party at our state secretariat after their courtesy visits, but at the end of their briefing it was already late.

“The sensitive materials were distributed to the various wards on Sunday and elections were conducted. But for Taraba South, the materials arrived in Wukari late that Sunday because those taking them to the zone had an altercation with some soldiers who delayed them.

“As I am speaking with you now, the ward election is ongoing across the various wards in Taraba south while collation of results from those that conducted theirs on Sunday is also ongoing.

El-Sudi further said there was no disagreement among stakeholders of the party on what mode they would adopt to elect the party’s officials at the ward level.

According to him, “There was no disagreement between the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, myself and Senator Representing Taraba Central, Yusuf Yusuf, over adopting consensus or electing officials democratically.

READ ALSO: WARD CONGRESSES: Cracks in APC widen

“We only gave our individual opinions. However, our party’s constitution and guidelines from the national headquarters of our party encourages consensus or election.

“If the Minister insists on a democratic election, it is not wrong. And if either myself or Senator Yusuf says let there be consensus, it is also not wrong.”

El-Sudi also declared his intention to contest the chairmanship position of the party at the state congress.

He said, “I want a bite of the cherry again. However, if others are willing to contest with me, they are welcomed if they think they have the pedigree.”

bioreports News Nigeria