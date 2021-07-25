why-the-delta-variant-is-spreading-so-much-faster-than-other-coronavirus-strains

(CNN) Worldwide, there is an alarming surge in coronavirus cases — and health experts say a key factor in this latest wave is the highly contagious Delta variant.

The variant is spreading about 55% faster than the alpha strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom late last year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) — and that strain spreads about 50% faster than the version that first began infecting people in late 2019.

“We should think about the Delta variant as the 2020 version of Covid-19 on steroids,” Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden’s Covid Response Team, told CNN last week.

Here’s what else you need to know about the variant, including why it’s spreading so quickly.

It was first identified in India