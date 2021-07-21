why-the-bath-mat-is-guaranteed-to-spruce-up-your-space

-
Associated Press
Slammed for bribery, Siemens continued to ignore red flags
German engineering giant Siemens ignored some of its own red flags for foreign bribery in the aftermath of a major corruption scandal in 2008, according to newly released reports by an independent monitor and other confidential documents. Evidence from public records in China suggests that problems with resellers have continued during the pandemic, and resulted in the sale of medical equipment to Chinese state-owned hospitals at vastly inflated prices. The monitoring reports, which Siemens was obliged to commission from 2009 to 2012, stem from a $1.6 billion landmark settlement of bribery charges by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2008.
-
Reuters
Polish justice minister says Warsaw cannot comply with EU’s court ruling
Poland’s justice minister said on Wednesday it was not possible to comply with a ruling by the top European Union court that the country’s new system for disciplining judges broke EU law and should be suspended. The minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said the EU court’s ruling that Poland should suspend its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber was “illegal in the light of Polish and European law”. Poland is embroiled in a long-running row with the EU over judicial reforms which critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary.
-
Associated Press
No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar on multiple fronts, the State Department said Wednesday. Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others in the northeastern city of Tianjin on Sunday as part of her current trip to Asia, which also is taking her to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. Sherman will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Wang and veteran Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, Alaska, in March for what proved to be a contentious first exchange.
-
Bloomberg
Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Trump’s False Election Claims
Jul.21 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady poked fun at Donald Trump’s false election claims Tuesday during the team’s visit to the White House to celebrate its Super Bowl victory with President Joe Biden.
-
Yahoo News
COVID comes to the White House
This week brought news that a White House staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus after a reception with Democratic lawmakers from Texas. A member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff also tested positive after attending the same reception.
-
-
Veranda
14 Stylish Wallpapers for Creating a Kitchen Full of Personality
Patterned wallpaper has long been considered a no go in the hard-wearing kitchen that’s constantly filled with heat from cooking, causing thin papers to bubble and trapped odors to hide between layers. Luckily, technology for wipeable vinyl wall coverings has advanced, and genius ideas like glass-covered luxury wallpaper as a backsplash has sparked a lust to bring pattern and personality back into the kitchen. While there are innumerable brands offering beautifully patterned wallpaper on the market today, there a few things to keep in mind when deciding on a particular wall covering for you kitchen.
-
-
Southern Living
How To Paint Your Porch Ceiling
Newly painted walls, shutters, railings, and floors all make an immediate impact, but there’s nothing we love more than a painted ceiling, especially a pop of traditional Haint Blue. “First you have to decide on the desired look you want to achieve,” says Nashville-based designer Chelsea Robinson of Chelsea Robinson Interiors. “What you decide paint and color-wise on your porch really determines the mood.”