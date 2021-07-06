Home Business Why Tesla Stock Fell on Tuesday – Motley Fool
Business

Why Tesla Stock Fell on Tuesday – Motley Fool

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
why-tesla-stock-fell-on-tuesday-–-motley-fool

Here are two potential reasons for the decline in the electric-car maker’s stock price today.

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell on Tuesday, down 3.7% at 12:25 p.m.

The electric-car maker’s stock was down likely for two primary reasons: a bearish day for the stock market overall and some comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the weekend about how rolling out self-driving-like features for its vehicle fleet has been more difficult than expected.

A chart showing a stock price declining.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

In response to a Tesla owner teasing Musk on Twitter for missing a deadline to roll out the next beta version of Tesla’s “self-driving” technology (which notably requires drivers to be fully attentive at the wheel and ready to take over), the CEO admitted over the three-day weekend that he hadn’t expected achieving “generalized self-driving” to be “so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect.” Musk did, however, say that the next version of the beta “is shipping soon, I swear!”

Meanwhile, a 0.8% decline in the S&P 500 at the time of this writing reflected a bearish day in the overall market, which likely weighed on the growth stock. 

Now what

To Musk’s credit, any driving technology used in production vehicles that even somewhat resembles full self-driving would be quite an accomplishment. In other words, this isn’t your average technological development.

Nevertheless, repeatedly missing updates for its full self-driving technology could hurt Tesla’s reputation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal on the cyber stocks...

Disputes over mask mandates comprise 75% of FAA’s...

America used fewer fossil fuels in 2020 than...

Worldwide Pulmonary Drugs Industry to 2026 – Rising...

Bone Crypto Shiba: Is the new cryptocurrency token...

Global Beauty Drinks Market Report 2021-2025 – Increasing...

Artificial Intelligence Strategy MSc – Brunel University London

Here’s How to Pick the Right Motorcycle Boots...

Worldwide Liquid Dietary Supplements Industry to 2031 –...

Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Markets 2021-2027: Rehabilitation Therapy...

Leave a Reply