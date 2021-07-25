Home Business Why Tesla Doesn’t Advertise: The Model S Plaid And The Bugatti Dealer – Forbes
Tesla Model S Plaid yoke.


Credit: Tesla

The new Tesla Model S Plaid appears to be the fastest car on the planet (as of July 2021). Fast enough to impress fast-car aficionados at a Bugatti dealer (via r/teslamotors Reddit.)

That Florida dealer, Lamborghini Broward, also sells the $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron. The Model S Plaid starts at $129,990.

But the Model S Plaid appears to beat the Bugatti Chiron in 0–60 and the quarter mile, according to numbers from Motor Trend and other reports.

That made a big impression on the staff at the dealership.

Brooks Weisblat, who runs the Dragtimes YouTube channel, took employees from the dealer for a ride in his new Plaid.

Before the ride, they marveled at the Yoke. But the acceleration (6:30 mark) sealed the deal. And their reaction at the 8:00 mark speaks volumes.

“So, yes, this all makes the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid the quickest production car we’ve ever tested—an immense accomplishment.” — Motor Trend, June 17, 2021

There are other reasons Tesla doesn’t need to advertise. It was at the bioreports of the electric car movement, which drove its valuation sky high and made it probably the highest-profile tech company in the U.S. Throw in the star power of Elon Musk and Tesla is a media buzz machine. Who needs to advertise?

Plaid primer: the Plaid is the latest high performance Model S with a new triple motor power train. The car is slightly wider with wider tires. It also comes with chrome delete (e.g., blacked out door handles), an updated front end, improved interior fit and finish and longer range.

Comments or suggestions can be sent to me via a direct twitter message at twitter.com/mbrookec.

