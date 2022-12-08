Why Raheem Sterling is absent from England’s squad to face Senegal

An explanation for the surprise absence of Raheem Sterling from the England national team squad to face Senegal has been provided late on Sunday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s troops, of course, are set to return to action in short order.

After waltzing their way through the tournament’s group stages, the Three Lions’ pursuit of World Cup glory will get back underway in a Last-16 showdown with African powerhouse Senegal.

England, for obvious reasons, will head into the clash as overwhelming favourites to emerge triumphant, a result which would see them set up a daunting quarter-final meeting with Kylian Mbappe’s France.

Any such efforts on the part of Southgate and co, however, will, as alluded to above, come sans the services of a key member of the nation’s attacking setup.

The player in question? Raheem Sterling.

Wide-man Sterling was expected to be afforded his latest starting berth on the left flank against Senegal, after notching a goal and an assist across a pair of appearances in the group stage.

Upon the Three Lions’ matchday squad of players to face Senegal being unveiled, it therefore came as a major surprise when the Chelsea star was nowhere to be seen:

An explanation for as much, though, has since been provided.

As per an official statement across England’s social media platforms, Sterling’s omission on Sunday comes as the 27-year-old tends to an unspecified ‘family matter’:

France 3-1 Poland: Match report, player ratings & fan reaction

Chelsea transfer news: Blues prepare €40m bid, Brazilian wonderkid targeted & more

–