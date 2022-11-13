Why Raheem Sterling is absent from Chelsea’s squad to face Newcastle

An explanation for the absence of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea’s matchday squad to take on Newcastle United has been provided late on Saturday evening.

Fresh off a concerning stretch of three defeats from four across all competitions, Graham Potter’s troops made the trip to St. James’ Park, for a Premier League showdown with high-flying Newcastle United.

Chelsea headed into proceedings aware that a positive result is something of a must, primed to fall a full nine points adrift of their hosts in the case of a defeat.

As things stand with 45 minutes on the clock on Tyneside, though, the two sides remain deadlocked.

As alluded to above, Chelsea’s failure to find the net thus far on Saturday evening comes with a key member of boss Potter’s frontline nowhere to be seen.

The player in question? Raheem Sterling.

Wide-man Sterling had featured in all but one of the Blues’ league outings thus far this season before today, making his complete omission against Newcastle a major surprise.

Speaking to the media a short time ago, Chelsea’s headmaster, in turn, was inevitably asked for an insight into his star winger’s absence.

And Potter went on to reveal that Sterling was ruled out at St. James’ owing to a bout of illness.

Potter on Sterling’s absence: “Raheem missed training yesterday with a bit of sickness. It’s nothing serious for Raheem, some migraines and he was unable to travel.” #CFC #NEWCHE

