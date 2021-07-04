Home WORLD NEWS Why populism is challenging the political elites in Latin America
WORLD NEWS

Why populism is challenging the political elites in Latin America

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
why-populism-is-challenging-the-political-elites-in-latin-america

26:00

From: Counting the Cost

From mishandling the pandemic to its overreliance on commodities, leaders are being challenged by parties on the left.

4 Jul 2021

More episodes from

Counting the Cost

What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?

25:50

How China’s ageing population may topple its economic ambitions

25:50

Gender inequality: The economic effect of the pandemic on women

26:00

What will become of Afghanistan’s economy once the US leaves?

26:00

Show more

More episodes from

Counting the Cost

What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?

25:50

How China’s ageing population may topple its economic ambitions

25:50

Gender inequality: The economic effect of the pandemic on women

26:00

What will become of Afghanistan’s economy once the US leaves?

26:00

Show more

Related

Brazil’s Amazonian Battle

From: People & Power

Brazil’s Amazonian Battle

Amid growing climate anxiety, we investigate the destruction of the Brazilian rainforest under President Jair Bolsonaro.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva [File: Reuters]

From: Talk to Al Jazeera

Lula da Silva: US ‘always behind regime change’ in Latin America

Former Brazilian president discusses his country’s response to COVID-19 and US involvement in Latin American affairs.

Brazil: Battling Bolsonaro’s COVID misinformation

From: The Listening Post

Brazil: Battling Bolsonaro’s COVID misinformation

How leading media outlets in Brazil have joined forces to take on Bolsonaro and his COVID denial.

Argentina’s FM: All Latin American democracies ‘are in crisis’

From: Talk to Al Jazeera

Argentina’s FM: All Latin American democracies ‘are in crisis’

Felipe Sola discusses his country’s long-standing foreign debt and financial crisis.

More from TV Shows

Hong Kong: Broken promises

Lukas Radbruch: The process of dying

How to secure global sporting events?

Bonus edition: Israeli comedy, US slavery’s legacy, CCP at 100

Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Most Read

Death toll in Philippines military plane crash rises to 29

Ninety-two people, most of them army personnel, were on board the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft when the accident happened [AP]

Israel probes possible missile attack on cargo ship: Reports

The CSAV Tyndall ship enters Le Havre harbour, northern France, on May 9, 2019 [File: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP]

Four killed in Cyprus as ‘most destructive’ forest fire rages

Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Ora village, Larnaca, Cyprus [Andrea Anastasiou via Reuters]

‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels

The defence ministry released photos of a rehearsal of the parade [Ukrainian defence ministry/AFP]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Iran reimposes virus restrictions as delta variant spreads

Government to target Chinese investors at green summit

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens and slows, but a...

Chinese astronauts make first space walk outside new...

Demolition of remaining structure of Champlain Towers South...

Miami condo residents nervous after Champlain Towers South...

Trump on company’s indictment: ‘Reminiscent of a communist...

In photos: Protesters demand Brazil president’s removal –...

Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood...

11 arrested after standoff between Massachusetts state troopers...

Leave a Reply