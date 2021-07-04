why-populism-is-challenging-the-political-elites-in-latin-america

26:00
From: Counting the Cost
From mishandling the pandemic to its overreliance on commodities, leaders are being challenged by parties on the left.
4 Jul 2021
More episodes from
Counting the Cost
What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?
25:50
How China’s ageing population may topple its economic ambitions
25:50
Gender inequality: The economic effect of the pandemic on women
26:00
What will become of Afghanistan’s economy once the US leaves?
26:00
Show more
More episodes from
Counting the Cost
What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?
25:50
How China’s ageing population may topple its economic ambitions
25:50
Gender inequality: The economic effect of the pandemic on women
26:00
What will become of Afghanistan’s economy once the US leaves?
26:00
Show more
More from TV Shows
Hong Kong: Broken promises
Lukas Radbruch: The process of dying
How to secure global sporting events?
Bonus edition: Israeli comedy, US slavery’s legacy, CCP at 100
Most Read
Death toll in Philippines military plane crash rises to 29
Israel probes possible missile attack on cargo ship: Reports
Four killed in Cyprus as ‘most destructive’ forest fire rages
‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels