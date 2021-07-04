Why PDP cannot win election in Rivers State in 2023 – Labour party

The infrastructural development by Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration will not guarantee the needed victory for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

This is according to the National Vice Chairman of the Labour Party, Prince Reuben Favour who spoke after inaugurating a new caretaker committee of the party in the State on Saturday.

Favour said the expectations of Rivers people go beyond the construction of roads, saying job creation and human capital development has been lacking under the administration of Governor Wike.

He said, “It’s only road that the Governor is concentrating on. If you check everything; what he is commissioning is only road. That’s not enough for the PDP to win an election.

“People are hungry, people need jobs and scholarships. Women are supposed to be empowered. Those are the things that can win you an election.

“As far as I’m concerned, the PDP is not on ground in River State. Look at what happened during the local government election, they were the only ones in the election, yet they were snatching ballot boxes everywhere. That’s to tell you that they are not on ground. So when there is a formidable force against them, certainly you can win.”

“Its easier now to win election in Rivers State with the kind of people that are coming into the party from the PDP and the APC.”

Also speaking, the caretaker committee chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Dienye Pepple while speaking on the chances of his party in 2023 disclosed that two serving commissioners in Rivers State are in discussions with his party to cross over.

“As we speak now, two commissioners in River State are already in discussions with us. But I won’t mention names. So expect anything to happen any moment from now,” he claimed.