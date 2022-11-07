Why Patrick Bamford was absent for Leeds’ win over Bournemouth

An explanation for the absence of star striker Patrick Bamford from the Leeds United matchday squad to face Bournemouth has been provided late on Saturday evening.

Jesse March’s, of course, were back in a short time ago.

Amid their ongoing battle against the drop, the Whites welcomed Bournemouth to Elland Road for what, when all was said and done, proved to be the fixture of the Premier League weekend to date.

This came as the day’s hosts recovered from a two-goal deficit early in the 2nd-half to ultimately run out 4-3 winners, owing to goals from all of Rodrigo, Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and star of the moment Crysencio Summerville.

FULL-TIME Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth

A fantastic Leeds comeback sees them come back from 3-1 down to take all three points in a cracker, with Crysencio Summerville scoring the late winner#LEEBOU pic.twitter.com/BywoNpQuHP

— Premier League (@premierleague) November 5, 2022

Leeds, in turn, have climbed up to 13th in the table in England’s top-flight.

As alluded to above, though, amid an otherwise positive day’s work for the Whites, concern was forthcoming once more for a key member of Jesse Marsch’s setup.

The player in question? Patrick Bamford.

Striker Bamford has of course endured a season to forget to date, notching just 4 league starts, whilst floundering in front of goal across his time actually spent on the pitch.

And boss Marsch, post-match on Saturday, went on to confirm that the 29-year-old is now in line for yet another spell on the sidelines.

After suffering a hip injury during a training session on Friday, Bamford looks set to miss a minimum of seven days.

Bamford injured a hip taking a penalty at the end of training yesterday. Marsch says it’s a seven-day injury. #lufc

— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) November 5, 2022

