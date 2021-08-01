Why Obi-Wan Was Taking Luke To Alderaan To Learn About The Force – Screen Rant

There were no Force users in Alderaan, so why did Obi-Wan Kenobi want to bring Luke Skywalker to the planet so he could become a Jedi in the original Star Wars? For more than two decades since the fall of Anakin Skywalker, his former master and ally devoted his life to keeping an eye on Luke in Tatooine. Obi-Wan kept his distance, opting to leave the young Skywalker to be raised by family instead of raising the boy himself. This way, both of them would be safer from Darth Vader (AKA Anakin Skywalker) and the Empire.

However, things started to turn as the Rebellion grew larger. C-3p0 and R2-D2 were sent to the sand planet to recruit Obi-Wan to the cause. Knowing that Luke would play a major part in the fight against the Empire as the son of Anakin, the Jedi Master tried convincing him to join the fight. Initially, Luke was skeptical, not wanting to simply leave his family behind. Following the massacre at his family farm, Luke changed his mind and agreed to come with Obi-Wan. It’s uncertain what exactly the Jedi was planning; he just knew they had to leave Tatooine quietly and go to Alderaan where Luke can supposedly learn about the Force.

While the heroes found Han Solo and Chewbacca who agreed to take the dangerous job, their accidental discovery of the Death Star threw a wrench in their original plans. Alec Gunniness’ Obi-Wan had to sacrifice himself so Luke, Leia, and Han could safely escape. Still, it’s curious why the old Jedi wanted to go to Alderaan in the first place. Granted he’s unaware that the Empire had decimated the planet after Leia was arrested, but it doesn’t make sense he would want to take Luke there instead of Dagobah, where Grandmaster Yoda could begin training the young Skywalker. Chances are Obi-Wan wanted to reunite Luke with Leia first, explaining to them at the same time their real origins and familial connection to Darth Vader. From there, the twins could have traveled to Dagobah where they could begin training. It also makes sense for Obi-Wan to touch base with Bail Organa first as they decide how to take on the Empire.

It’s worth noting that Obi-Wan was unaware Leia was captured by Darth Vader and his men during this time. When R2-D2 and C-3P0 were sent out on escape pods, they didn’t have any inkling the Senator from Alderaan would be caught and detained. It was R2-D2 who accidentally discovered she was being held in the Death Star, which led to her rescue. Obi-Wan’s reaction upon seeing the Skywalker twin reunited backs up the idea his primary goal was to bring them together before officially starting Luke’s training. With the siblings together, Obi-Wan’s priority shifted to making sure they escaped the Death Star safely, so he willingly sacrificed his life during his final duel with Darth Vader.

Perhaps Star Wars can offer a canon reason for this particular decision from Obi-Wan in the upcoming Disney+ limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. While the show’s events take place ten years after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, it could still provide a clearer understanding of the character’s mindset during his years in Tatooine. If anything, the rumors the project will feature young Leia could imply that Obi-Wan may have maintained communications with Bail during his time in exile.

