Home WORLD NEWS Why not start discussion on freebies with ending pensions, perks of MPs: Varun Gandhi
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Why not start discussion on freebies with ending pensions, perks of MPs: Varun Gandhi

by News
0 views
why-not-start-discussion-on-freebies-with-ending-pensions,-perks-of-mps:-varun-gandhi

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said before questioning freebies given to the public, there should be a discussion on pension and perks of parliamentarians.

Referring to his party leader

Sushil Modi

‘s notice in the

Rajya Sabha

demanding a discussion on “ending the culture of freebies”, Gandhi in a tweet said, “Before pointing fingers at the relief given to the public, we should look within.”

He further said, “Why not start the discussion by doing away with all other facilities including pensions for MPs”.

In another tweet, Gandhi raised the issue of rising prices of

LPG

cylinders and said crores of beneficiaries of the

Ujjawala

scheme are not able to afford a refill.

“In the last five years, 4.13 crore people could not afford a single refill of LPG, while 7.67 crore refilled it only once. With rising prices of gas used for domestic purposes and negligible subsidies, ‘Ujjwala chulhas’ of the poor are extinguished,” Gandhi said.

“Is this how the promise of ‘clean fuel, better life’ going to be fulfilled?”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Opposition hits out at Centre over price rise,...

ED being used to ‘harass’ opposition parties: Congress

Maharashtra crisis: SC asks Shinde faction to redraft...

Centre releases dos and don’ts to prevent contracting...

Internal fights plague BJP, Congress ahead of 2023...

Today in Austria: A roundup of today’s news...

Robinhood slashes staff as trading boom slumps

India’s faltering rice output can cause a new...

US Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion ban

Malaysian mothers fight country’s unequal citizenship laws

Leave a Reply