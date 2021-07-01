Why Nigerians will enjoy better security in my tenure – IGP Alkali

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali has revealed why Nigerians will enjoy better security during his tenure, despite the worsening insecurity across the country.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour to the House Committee on Police Affairs in Abuja, the police chief said provisions were being made to ensure better leadership to police officers and make their job easy.

Alkali also commended the Ninth House of Representatives for its unwavering support, while promising to create a better policing system.

He further noted that he was before the committee to discuss means to make policemen’s job easy and to have a smooth relationship with lawmakers.

“We are grateful for what we have seen so far from the 9th assembly toward a better policing system.

“Nigerian will enjoy better security in my tenure because we’ve already begun the process of ensuring that we provide better leadership to police officers.

“I would also do everything possible to make policing the country easy for officers as this will be the only way to ensure that they carry out their duties judiciously and provide maximum protection to Nigerian,” he said.