Why Nigerian girls should normalize kissing their partners in public – Ex-BBNaija star, Tochi

Reality TV star, Tochi, has revealed why Nigerian ladies should make kissing their partners everywhere they go a norm.

The ex-BB. housemate gave the advice in a video he shared via his Instagram account on Saturday.

According to him, Nigerian ladies should normalize kissing their boyfriends outside their homes because it strengthens the bond and the relationship.

He further noted that girls should stop kissing their partners indoors if they can’t do the same outside while stressing that the act of kissing in a public place is a norm in other civilized countries.

“Nigerian ladies need to normalize kissing their partners outside.

“Always kiss your partner outside, not only when you guys are indoors. When you go out on the street, plane, train, everywhere kiss him.

“Kissing is good because it strengthens everything that we do. If you can’t kiss him outside, don’t even bother kissing him inside. It’s only in Nigeria that we keep pretending to be holier than others.

“Go to other civilized countries and you will see that kissing in public places is a norm for them,” he said.

