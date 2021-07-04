Why NATFORCE Needs Legislative Backing to Operate – THISDAY Newspapers

A retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alhaji Aminu Soro has provided justifications for seeking legislative backing for the National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE).

Soro, one of NATFORCE’s promoters, said legislative backing to properly define the responsibilities of the taskforce and set legal guidelines for its operations across the federation.

He gave this clarification at a session with journalists in Abuja on Friday, asking the National Assembly to look at the merits of the taskforce and give it legislative backing.

For the taskforce to work seamlessly, according to NSCDC’s retired deputy comptroller, we need the legal rule and regulation as legal teeth to back it.

Against that background, Soro noted that the Director-General of NATFORCE, Dr. Baba Mohammed “is working assiduously to ensure that they get these legal teeth.”

He explained the DG’s efforts to garner legislative backing for the task force, noting that a bill towards that effected “has been tabled before the National Assembly, both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“The Bill has passed the first and the second reading and it is hoped that it would eventually pass the last stage to facilitate endorsement,” Soro told journalists at the session.

He explained that since all the principal officers are also unanimous regards the decision to approach the National Assembly, positive result would br expected from the two chambers of the National Assembly.

NSCDC’s retired deputy comptroller explained that Nigerians could not wait to hear a positive response from the two chambers empowered to make laws for the country.

He said NATFORCE “is also collaborating with other sister agencies in other countries of West Africa so as to be able to have data from those countries to ensure that before the carriers of illegal arms enter town, we should be proactive to stop the influx at the borders.

“NATFORCE is out to really assist President Muhammadu Buhari in his fight against all forms of security challenges and his desire to make jobs available to the teeming youth of Nigeria,” he said.

The benefits accruable to the country from the organisation, according to NSCDC’s retired deputy comptroller, are very significant and indeed enormous.