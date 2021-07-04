Home Business Why More Highway Spending Won’t Rev Up the Economy
Business

Why More Highway Spending Won’t Rev Up the Economy

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
why-more-highway-spending-won’t-rev-up-the-economy

One of the few things that Democrats and Republicans agree on is that spending billions of dollars on America’s roads would boost productivity and the U.S. economy’s growth prospects.

Economists aren’t so sure. A wide body of research focused on the effects of highway spending suggests that major new investment in U.S. roads would generate little, if any, long-term economic gain.

While the projects would spur hiring and spending temporarily, both when they are announced and under way, they aren’t likely to raise the economy’s productivity and, in turn, its overall growth potential in a lasting way, many researchers find.

That is because the U.S. already has an extensive system of roads, so building more wouldn’t add much to productivity, economists say.

“Highways can generate a boost for the short run, but in the long run that seems to be dubious,” said Gilles Duranton, an economist at the University of Pennsylvania.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lower-Wage Workers See Gains From Easing of Pandemic

Tyson Recalls Around 8.5 Million Pounds Of Chicken...

Didi app suspended in China over data protection...

Major oil marketers want to lift petroleum products...

Bitcoin ETFs are in limbo at the SEC....

The Empires Jeff Bezos Built – The Wall...

Fed Minutes, Levi’s Earnings, Stellantis EV Day, and...

OPEC+ output deal ‘unfair,’ UAE declares – bioreports

2 Reasons to Buy Intellia — and 1...

All eyes on QE as Bank of Israel...

Leave a Reply