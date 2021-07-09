Why Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ is a major moment for Disney+ and movie theaters – CNN

New York (CNN Business) Superhero fans have longed to hear it: A new Marvel movie is being released this weekend. And this one won’t just be in theaters.

“Black Widow,” the latest from Disney’s Marvel Studios, opened Thursday night and is set to become the biggest opening since 2019.

The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson as the avenging super-spy, is projected to bring in around $80 million domestically this weekend. It could make more since it’s Marvel — the biggest blockbuster brand in all of Hollywood — but it’s hard to forecast because theaters are hardly back at full strength. Disney is putting its North American projections at around $70 million or more.

So far, the film, which opens in more than 4,000 theaters after being delayed three times, is off to a good start. It opened to $13.2 million Thursday night.

That’s welcome news for a theater industry desperately trying to rebound from a pandemic that put the future of movie-going into serious doubt. Theaters couldn’t ask for a better franchise than Marvel to continue the momentum kicked off by the strong performances of “A Quiet Place Part II” in May and “F9: The Fast Saga” in June.