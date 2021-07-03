Why Mamelodi Sundowns star Shalulile and Orlando Pirates’ Hotto will miss Cosafa Cup – Nauseb

The Brave Warriors will be without two of their best attackers as they look to go all the way and win the regional tournament for the second time

Namibia assistant coach Robert Nauseb has explained why Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto were omitted from the squad which will compete at the 2021 Cosafa Cup.

The Brave Warriors will take on Mozambique, Zimbabwe and guests Senegal in Group C of the Southern African tournament that will run from July 6-18 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Shalulile played 39 matches across all competitions for Mamelodi Sundowns during the recent 2020/21 season which saw him inspire the Tshwane giants to the PSL title.

Editors’ Picks England’s saviour: Sterling is Southgate’s most important player at Euro 2020

Brazil beware! Messi-inspired Argentina are now real Copa America contenders

How Ronaldo fan Schick went from €42m Roma flop to Euro 2020 star with Czech Republic

‘Ronaldo-esque’ Damsgaard has become Denmark’s Euro 2020 breakout star

However, the hard-working forward still wanted to feature in the Cosafa Cup according to Nauseb, who is a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder.

“We know he played a lot of football and he had a niggling ankle injury, so we decided to give him some time off,” Nauseb said on Sowetan.

“He wanted to be part of the group but we begged him to stay behind so that he’ll recuperate.”

The 27-year-old netted 22 goals across all competitions for Masandawana in what was his debut season with the Chloorkop-based side having joined the club from Highlands Park in September 2020.

Nauseb, who also played for Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town in the PSL, believes Shalulile’s best is yet to come having been impressed by his compatriot’s passion and dedication.

“The boy has just started. He’s going places, especially given his dedication to the game,” the 47-year-old tactician added.

“Peter is passionate about football and he always gives his all and that’s why he’s reached this level, which I think is just a start.”

Nauseb went on to confirm that Hotto has also been given a break having endured a long season with his club, Orlando Pirates.

“Hotto is another player we’re resting… he played a lot of games for Pirates as well. We’re positive we’ll do well but we respect our opponents,’’ Nauseb concluded.

Namibia, who are under the guidance of head coach Bobby Samaria, will start their Group C campaign against West African giants Senegal on July 8.

The Brave Warriors will be hoping to go all the way and win the Cosafa Cup for the second time, having lifted their maiden trophy in 2015.