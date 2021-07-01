why-lithium-metal-batteries-could-make-evs-cheaper-–.

Analysts estimate that the size of the EV battery industry will grow to around $70 billion by 2025, and a number of innovative battery start-ups are trying to grab a piece of the pie. One of these companies, Cuberg, is making lithium metal batteries, which it says will be twice as energy dense as standard lithium-ion, and could therefore help electric vehicles and electric planes become cheaper and more efficient.
While the price of lithium-ion batteries has decreased rapidly over the past decade, the electric vehicles that they power remain too expensive for the average American. That’s a problem that a number of innovative battery start-ups are trying to solve, as they experiment with new battery chemistries and technologies that could make EVs more affordable and efficient.
One of these companies, Cuberg, is making lithium-metal batteries, which it says will be twice as energy dense as standard lithium-ion. The company was recently acquired by EV battery giant Northvolt, and hopes to scale quickly, as its tech is largely compatible with existing lithium-ion manufacturing processes. If it can achieve this, we could see lithium metal batteries powering small planes and electric vehicles within the decade.
Watch the video to learn more.