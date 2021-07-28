Home NEWS Why Kayan Mata can’t work on Obi Cubana – Jaruma reveals
NEWSNews Africa

Why Kayan Mata can’t work on Obi Cubana – Jaruma reveals

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
why-kayan-mata-can’t-work-on-obi-cubana-–-jaruma-reveals

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, a popular Kayan Mata merchant and Nigerian sex therapist, aka Jaruma has issued a warning to those begging her to make businessman Obi Cubana their man.

In a video on Instagram, Jaruma said Obi Cubana is backed by spiritual protection, which neutralizes the power of any love portion (Kayanmata).

In a previous report, she disclosed that millions of her followers have asked her to make Obi Cubana their man.

In a recent video, she noted that billionaires and wealthy men such as Obi Cubana do not operate without a spiritual backup which makes it difficult for Kayanmata products to work on them.

Sharing the video, she wrote:“You want the Billionaire Obi Cubana? Check out the level and the strength of his spiritual protection first.

“Obi Cubana has spiritual protection. My products won’t work on him.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Prison Break actor, Wentworth Miller, diagnosed with autism

COVID-19: Nigeria records 404 new cases, highest in...

Alleged Assault: Petitioner’s Lawyer Kicks as Senate Suspends...

Sunday Igboho severely injured after DSS raided his...

ANTI-OPEN GRAZING LAW: Herders want 750,0002 of land...

Gunmen kidnap seven Naval officers in Edo –...

JAMB withdraws 14, withholds 93 UTME results –...

Wike: Nigeria must be protected against violent secession...

Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses...

Terrorists abduct two soldiers, Yobe Govt House workers,...

Leave a Reply