why-is-greg-abbott-putting-a-border-wall-before-texans’-very-real-power-grid-needs?

Wall won’t keep the lights on

Gov. Greg Abbott, why not take care of first things first? Shouldn’t solving the Texas power grid’s problems be paramount, certainly before building a border wall? (June 18, 13A, “Abbott found way to make Texas border wall plan worse”)

The grid is going to be tested to the limit in July and August. Many 100-degree-plus days could come sooner than later. And we all know what winter could bring.

Of course, pleasing Donald Trump and being seen with him at the border is a big deal for you. Meanwhile, Texans are still suffering from last winter’s blast and power grid failures.

Get a grip, Governor, and do what is right. Fix the power grid first.

– Carolyn Sawyer, Fort Worth

Lessons not to repeat mistakes

The necessity of educators teaching the truth about the history of racism in this country should be obvious: It is to help students grow up to be less ignorant and more open-minded than their parents.

How about a hat with a logo that urges us to Make America Greater?

– Jack V. Strickland, Fort Worth

Only steeling voters’ resolve

Texas Republicans’ efforts to suppress votes are despicable, but they only make me more determined to vote. I’m sure many other people feel the same and will turn out.

Republicans will no doubt try to nullify our votes by making it easier to overturn any results they don’t like. Thanks to the Texas House Democrats who walked out at the end of the legislative session, a law to allow that was delayed. But don’t kid yourself: As soon as Gov. Greg Abbott calls lawmakers back, they will be right back at it.

We need to vote them all out.

Legislators, we are not stupid, and we don’t have amnesia.

– Sandra Cantrell, Eastland

Think government will be there?

One thing I’ve learned is that you can’t trust the government. In 2004, I retired from education. Since then, those of us who are retired have not received a single cost-of-living raise. Yet Gov. Greg Abbott has committed to spending $2 billion of our tax money to finish Donald Trump’s border wall.

Bottom line: Don’t trust your government, especially, if you are thinking of going into teaching.

– Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

Learn a little history

A Thursday letter writer makes the assumption that Gov. Greg Abbott is afraid of what critical race theory teaches. (9A)

It’s Democrats who are afraid of honest debate on the history of racism in this country. Democratic states seceded from the Union and fought a Civil War against the Republicans to keep slavery. Democrats enacted Jim Crow laws and erected Confederate statutes. Critical race theory is nothing more than communism.

– Gene Tignor, Emory

No to this water payout

The Tarrant Regional Water District is in a controversy over former board President Jack Stevens’ directive to staff to increase the accrued paid-leave hours for former General Manager Jim Oliver, a possible payout of more than $300,000.

Giving Oliver more than the district’s rules permit suggests malfeasance and misuse of public funds. His attorney suggests that Oliver would not have resigned but for the promise of the additional compensation. But Stevens’ unilateral order was not a contract binding on the district.

Oliver’s attorney also suggests that it is legal to have a pension benefit rule allowing for board members and others to make exceptions to the policy. That invites misuse of public funds. The board should repeal the exception and refuse Oliver’s extortionate payoff demand.

– Jackee Cox, Fort Worth