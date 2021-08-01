why-is-central-african-republic-struggling-to-find-peace?

From: Inside Story
Attacks by armed groups have increased in the Central African Republic as the state of emergency is due to expire.
Attacks by armed groups have increased in the Central African Republic as the state of emergency is due to expire.
Medical charity says female caretaker killed and three others wounded in an ambush by armed men.
Portal looks at what is going on in the Central African Republic and features personal stories of survival and hope.
Former finance minister was appointed as prime minister a day after Firmin Ngrebada announced his resignation.
Juan Remy Quignolot also accused of illegal possession of arms, criminal association, harming security and conspiracy.