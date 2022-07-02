Why I’ll vote for Obi in 2023 – Imo APC chieftain, Agbaso

Former Deputy Governor of Imo State and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Jude Agbaso has given reasons he would vote the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi in 2023 presidential election.

This was as he flayed the All Progressive Congress, APC for failing to field its presidential candidates from the South East region for equity and justice.

He said, “I will support APC as far as Imo State is concerned but for the presidency, I will support Peter Obi because if he can go out of his way and generated the fervor, the momentum and the favour of the people, he should be encouraged.”

Agbaso, also former Commissioner for Works in the state, said this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, maintained the action of his party, APC was against social justice, equity and unfair treatment to South Easterners.

He said, “in the APC, by the time the primaries was hitting up, we are hopeful that the unwritten agreement that power should rotate among the various zones, that it would be implemented.

“I had figured that the major parties should field candidates of southeast extraction. And for the APC to field its candidates from South West, it was not fair, just and acceptable to me.

He also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Electoral Act, saying “the developments would cause what he described as social revolution as well as guarantee a transparent, free, fair and credible election in the 2023.”

He said, “President Buhari did well by signing the Electoral Act into law. And it is eliciting a lot of positive changes. With that I am excited that the elections will technically end at the polling booths.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria, people especially young people who are the bulk of our population are excited moving into the electioneering period. We are at the thresholds of a social revolution when there would be non violent, bloodless, and amicable elections.”

