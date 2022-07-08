Home NEWS Why I withdrew from PDP governorship primary – Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed
NEWS

by News
2 views
Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has revealed why he withdrew from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship race in Kaduna State.

On Friday, Baba-Ahmed was picked as running mate to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Hours later, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politic Today, he spoke

“I withdrew from the PDP governorship race in Kaduna, because God has not created me as someone who will buy delegates’ votes.

“And I made it categorically clear that I was not in search of a job. I was there to correct a very bad situation.

“When it became apparent that it was necessary to buy votes, I said I just can’t do it. Respectfully, I withdrew from the race.

“And I told them I will remain faithful and loyal to the party. But then it became clear they were afraid of me and I had no future in the party.”

