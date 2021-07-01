‘Why I will never own private jet’ – Fr Mbaka

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) has given reasons he may not acquire a private jet like other top gospel preachers.

Mbaka, who spoke during a sermon in Enugu, said he would rather channel his money towards helping less privileged persons than acquiring flashy vehicles.

The Catholic priest, who believes that the main aim of embarking on pastoral work is saving of souls for God, said no one would go to heaven with their expensive properties.

He said, “I have told God that instead of buying a jet, I will use the money to take care of widows and orphans.

“I better trek, walking on the road than using money to buy an expensive vehicle. Even the ones that I’m using now were given to me as gifts.

“Are we going to die with even a bicycle? We came here empty-handed and we shall go empty-handed. Let our joy be about the souls that are saved.”

bioreports reports that about six Nigerian popular pastors and bishops are private jet owners with some acquiring more than three.

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church World Wide and his counterpart, Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry have at least two aircrafts each.

