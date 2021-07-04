Why I Was Invited, Detained By SSS – TOP Coordinator In Isokan LG Speaks

Ismaeel Uthman

THE Coordinator of The Osun Progressives (TOP) in Isokan Local Government Council of the State of Osun, Hon. Tunde Boladale, who was invited and detained by the State Security Service last week Wednesday, has revealed the reasons behind his travail.

Boladale, who spoke with Bioreports yesterday in a telephone interview, stated that he was accused of abusing Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to him, somebody had reported him to the security agency that he was abusing the governor in a conversation he had with that person.

Boladale said: “I was invited by the SSS on Monday and I went there on Wednesday. On getting there, they asked the group I belong to and I told them I belong to TOP. After that, they asked why I was abusing Governor Oyetola and I told them I did not abuse the Governor because he belongs to everyone of us.

“They played a recorded conversation I had with one of the followers of the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Yemi Lawal to me. The conversation was political but I don’t know that person was carrying out a dirty job. He did not record where he was abusing and cursing Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, my leader and benefactor. He only recorded my response to what he said. And that recording was given to the SSS to incriminate me.

“Yemi Lawal had earlier called me to a meeting where he said I should renounce TOP and stop following Aregbesola. And I told him I cannot do that; Aregbesola is my benefactor. I told him we have different groups within the party; IleriOluwa, SDP caucus and others are in the APC. Why is TOP a problem?

“I owe everything I have and what I am today to God and Aregbesola. I told Yemi Lawal that since he cannot disown Senator Omisore, I cannot also disown Aregbesola. I am not an ingrate.

“I think some people want to be intimidating me and other members of TOP across the state. I know TOP is giving them headache everyday because we are growing and increasing in population day-by-day. They want to be intimidating us, but we cannot be intimidated. We are members of the All Progressives Congress.

“I was not released by the SSS on Wednesday, but on Thursday afternoon, my lawyer was able to secure my bail.

“I need to say that the SSS did well, they did not torture nor maltreat me. They are highly civilized and courteous.