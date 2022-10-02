Why I Started Dating Again Barely One Year After Divorcing Korra Obidi – Dr. Justin Dean

Dr. Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer and singer Korra Obido’s former husband, has explained why he moved on fast after they went their separate ways following irreconcilable differences.During an interactive session with his fans on social media, Justin Dean claimed that since he only has one life to live, he should make the most of it.

He bemoaned the fact that Korra Obido doesn’t care about their marriage on his Instagram page and that he had to separate from her for his mental health.

Posting a photo of himself on Instagram, Dr. Dean wrote, “I’m heartbroken! Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary. I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing do with postpartum depression. I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage.

My apology to the all the young men and women that believed we had a “perfect marriage”. Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives. Likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship. Men: Your mental health matters! In order to be strong, you have to be happy.”

Source:-

–