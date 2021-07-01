Why I sacked commissioners, by Makinde – The Nation Newspaper

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday announced the dissolution of the state’s Executive Council (Exco).

Those affected include Chief of Staff (CoS) Chief Bisi Ilaka and 17 commissioners.

The exco was constituted on August 14, 2019, following Makinde’s victory in the March 9, 2019 election.

The remaining council members, who were not affected, include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, Head of Service (HOS) Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola and Director General of Due Process office Ms Tara Adefope.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde announced the dissolution of the Executive Council after a meeting of the body yesterday, which lasted about five hours.

Makinde, according to the statement, expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Oyo State to the council members and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The governor equally praised the dedication to duty and the commitment of the council members to the cause of taking Oyo State from poverty to prosperity.

The statement said: “His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council, with effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“Governor Makinde, after a prolonged meeting of the council, told members it was time to retool after two years.

“He, therefore, wished the ex-commissioners the best in their future endeavours.”