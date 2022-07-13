“Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret” – Actress, Rita Dominic reveals

Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed why she prefers to keep her marriage private.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old, who recently tied the knot with the publisher of DailyTimes newspapers, Fidelis Anosike, hinted that she prefers to keep her relationship private but not hidden.

According to her, her idea of the ideal relationship is one in which others know about the relationship but are oblivious of their private life.

“A relationship that’s private but not secret, people know we are together but don’t know anything about us. There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect.” The thespian wrote on Instagram.

In other news, seasoned Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, has revealed his ideal woman as the search for a wife for him continues.

It would be recalled that popular clergyman and philanthropist, Apostle Chibuzor promised to find a wife for Aguba and sponsor their wedding.

Giving an update on the search for a spouse for the veteran actor in a video making the rounds online, Apostle Chibuzor disclosed that while a widow has agreed to marry Aguba, he’s insisting he wants to marry only a virgin.